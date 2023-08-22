HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xbox Series X Console Wrap Transforms Devices Into Starfield Machines

Xbox Series X Console Wrap Transforms Devices Into Starfield Machines

By | 22 Aug 2023

The official Xbox Series X Console Wraps have been announced by Microsoft, with a confirmation of a release later this year, with three currently available for preorder, including a ‘Starfield’ based exclusive.

These console wraps will allow gamers more options for customising their Xbox, with Microsoft saying they’re “made with solid panels and an engirdled fabric,” and are “designed to perfectly surround your Xbox Series X” without blocking console vents and airflow.

The first to be released will be based on ‘Starfield’ and is expected to be released on October 18th, lining up with the special ‘Starfield’ headset and controller, expected to cost $50 USD (approx. $78.00 AUD), however two more will be launched a month later, and will be slighter cheaper.

The two others use soft microfiber fabric and camouflage feature designs, the Mineral Camo Console Wrap (blues and purples), and Artic Camo Console Wrap (greys and whites). Both are expected to be released on November 10th, on the third anniversary of the Xbox Series X launch.

All console wraps are set to be Microsoft Store exclusives, and are already available for preorder. There has been no news regarding similar console wraps for Xbox Series S.



