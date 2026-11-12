Microsoft has confirmed that GTA 6 will be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming from its November 19 launch, meaning Xbox One owners can stream the game rather than run it natively on their consoles.

However, PC players are being left out of the arrangement, despite Microsoft’s cloud gaming service supporting Windows computers.

The Xbox One announcement is significant for players who have held on to their previous-generation hardware since the Xbox One launched in 2013. Initially GTA 6 was only confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no native version planned for older consoles.

Cloud gaming effectively bypasses that hardware limitation by running the game on Microsoft’s remote servers and streaming the experience to a supported device.

Xbox One players accessing the game through the cloud will receive the Xbox Series S graphics settings, not the enhanced visual performance available through other hardware.

The game will also need to be purchased separately, meaning access through Xbox Cloud Gaming does not make GTA 6 a free Game Pass title.

Perhaps more surprising is Microsoft’s decision to exclude PC players from the cloud streaming arrangement.

Although Xbox Cloud Gaming typically allows supported games to be streamed through Windows computers, smartphones and other compatible devices, GTA 6 will initially be restricted to Xbox consoles.

PC gamers will still have to wait for an official computer version of the game, which Rockstar has yet to announce a release date for.

Microsoft’s announcement also forms part of a broader strategic partnership with Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company. The companies have indicated that additional Rockstar titles, including Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, will also be coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming in the coming months.

Players considering the cloud gaming route should check Australian service availability, subscription requirements and streaming allowances before relying on it for extended gameplay.