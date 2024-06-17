HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Xbox Multiplatform Strategy Currently A Success

By | 17 Jun 2024

Xbox has recently undergone a strategy change, pushing certain first-party Xbox games to other competing consoles, and after only a few months, it’s proving to be successful.

PlayStation revealed its top downloaded games for May for the PS5 and 4 console.

In the US, Canada and EU, the top game is ‘Sea of Thieves,’ which started as an Xbox exclusive and became available on PlayStation on April 30.

The game beat out ‘Madden NFL 24,’ ‘Grand Theft Auto 5,’ ‘Helldivers 2,’ ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3,’ and other AAA releases.

Smaller games that appeared on the charts included ‘Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game,’ and ‘Another Crab’s Treasure.’

In February, when Xbox revealed a handful of first-party titles would arrive on other platforms, it caused a stir.

The first games announced as part of this strategy include ‘Hi-Fi Rush,’ ‘Pentiment,’ ‘Grounded,’ and ‘Sea of Thieves.’

The first three made their way to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, whereas ‘Sea of Thieves’ only arrived on the PlayStation 5.

On Xbox and PC, this game already had a strong player base, 35 million as of February.

When it arrived on PlayStation, it supported cross-play, allowing players with different video game hardware to play with each other simultaneously.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said, “We make every decision with the long-term health of Xbox in mind, and long-term health of Xbox means a growing platform, our games performing, building the best platform for creators, reaching as many players as we can.”

No Xbox games have hit the top 10 on the Nintendo Switch yet, according to Statista.



