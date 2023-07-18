Xbox Live Gold is no more with Microsoft’s new launch of its newest subscription in September, which will swap Xbox Game Pass Core for the older model Xbox Live Gold.

According to Microsoft, the latest and greatest in its game subscription will contain the customary Xbox online console with multiplayer deals, support, and an additional small range of over 25 games.

New games will include Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, and Psychonauts 2.

For the existing Xbox Live Gold members, mark your calendars for September 14th when plans will be moved to Xbox Game Pass Core without any action required.

The service will be priced at the same rate as Xbox Live Gold, USD $9.99 per month or USD $59.99 per year.

No longer available with the newest subscription, Microsoft is terminating Games with Gold which allowed Xbox players to get free games monthly.

Since 2021, tech insiders have thought Xbox Live Gold to be on its way out for a while Microsoft changed the name of Xbox Live to Xbox Network.

Fortunately, Xbox 360 library titles players could be permanently kept, but not Xbox One titles which will require a rolling subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate.

According to Microsoft, new titles will be added two to three times a year in addition to the 25 games mentioned above.

“We wanted to use this opportunity to reimagine how to include content with this subscription,” stated Jerret West, CVP of gaming marketing at Xbox.

“We found that the answer to the most compelling catalogue was to leverage select titles from our Xbox Game Pass catalogue.”