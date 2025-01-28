Home > Latest News > Xbox Games Set To Arrive On Switch 2

Xbox Games Set To Arrive On Switch 2

Australians will be able to get their hands on the new Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console in May at a Switch 2 Experience event scheduled to be held in Melbourne.

Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on, or fully compatible with, Nintendo Switch 2.

However, Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming CEO, has appeared to suggest that Xbox games will be released for Switch 2. These titles could include Diablo 4 and Halo.

Nintendo Switch 2. Still from promotional video.

Spencer, in an interview with Gamertag Radio via VideoGamesChronicle, said, “I was exchanging emails with Furukawa-san, the CEO of Nintendo. I gave him a big congrats and said my old eyes appreciate the larger screen. I’m really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they’re a really important part of this industry.”

Nintendo revealed a trailer of the upcoming Switch 2 recently but details on the hybrid console which can be connected to the TV via its dock are still scarce.

Nintendo Switch 2. Still from promotional video.

The Xbox games that are expected to make their way to Switch 2 include Diablo 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, according to Flatpanels HD.

As a result of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the Call of Duty games are also expected to be made available on Switch 2 consoles.

Nintendo Switch 2. Still from promotional video.

Last year, Microsoft announced plans to release games on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. But those were less high-profile titles such as Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush.

On April 2, Nintendo will hold a “Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025” event. Two days later, a global showcase will kick off in New York. It will head to four US cities and six European cities before setting up shop in Melbourne on May 10-11.

Nintendo Switch 2. Still from promotional video.

The Nintendo Switch is the company’s second best-selling console in its history, behind the Nintendo DS. It has sold tens of millions of units over the nearly eight-year period since it was first introduced back in 2017.



