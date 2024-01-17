Microsoft has announced Xbox Game Pass will soon be offering a fresh new lineup of games including the popular “Those Who Remain” and “Turnip Boy Robs a Bank” starting at the end of January and into early February 2024.

Another game new to the list is “F1 23” to the Game Pass, which has been given a high score of 8/10 from IGN. From January 18th and on, gamers can race for themselves on this new title which reviewers have said has comprehensive content and a new loot-based upgrade system.

For lovers of Pokémon, gamers may like the new “Pokémon with guns” title, which has the same cute creatures paired with action gameplay for a distinctive experience. This game launches January 19th.

Other games coming at the end of January are “Go Mecha Ball,” a twin-stick shooter game, and the creative “Brotato,” where players control a gun-toting potato.

These games and more will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC platforms and players can begin exploring the new lineup starting January 16th.