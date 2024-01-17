HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xbox Game Pass Reveals New January Lineup

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New January Lineup

By | 17 Jan 2024

Microsoft has announced Xbox Game Pass will soon be offering a fresh new lineup of games including the popular “Those Who Remain” and “Turnip Boy Robs a Bank” starting at the end of January and into early February 2024.

Another game new to the list is “F1 23” to the Game Pass, which has been given a high score of 8/10 from IGN. From January 18th and on, gamers can race for themselves on this new title which reviewers have said has comprehensive content and a new loot-based upgrade system.

Credit: Microsoft

For lovers of Pokémon, gamers may like the new “Pokémon with guns” title, which has the same cute creatures paired with action gameplay for a distinctive experience. This game launches January 19th.

Other games coming at the end of January are “Go Mecha Ball,” a twin-stick shooter game, and the creative “Brotato,” where players control a gun-toting potato.

These games and more will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC platforms and players can begin exploring the new lineup starting January 16th.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Nintendo Won’t Let Go Of The Original Switch Easily
Analogue’s New Device Brings Back Old Nintendo 64 Games
Game Without A Console With Samsung’s New Portable Projector
Microsoft Wants A Bigger Monopoly With Cloud Based Windows For Consumers
Microsoft Considered Buying Bungie, Sega For Xbox Game Pass
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

U.S. Costco To Trial Member Card Scanners At Entrances
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Opinion: Why ABC Journalists Who Are Threatening To Strike Should Stay Off Air, Rating May Come Back
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Lenovo’s Medion Fined For SIM-Swap Scam Costing Customers $160K
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Sharp QDEL display. Source: Digital Trends.
QDEL Screens Could Be The Next Big TV Trend
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
Binge & Dan Murphys Among Major Brands Hit By Cyber Attack
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

U.S. Costco To Trial Member Card Scanners At Entrances
Latest News
/
January 17, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Costco members might come across stores in the U.S. experimenting with membership card scanners at entrances to verify their membership....
Read More