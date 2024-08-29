A recent collaboration between Amazon and Xbox resulted in the Xbox app being brought to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) devices.

Now, the availability of the Xbox app has been extended to more Fire sticks including previous iterations of that device, as well as the Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen).

As a result of this collaboration, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in Australia can access and play hundreds of cloud-enabled games directly through the Xbox app on the TV without the need for any console.

They can play games ranging from Starfield and Fallout 4 to Forza Horizon 5 using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service.

They need to download the Xbox app on their Fire TV device via the Amazon App store.

Once they’ve installed the app, they’re prompted to sign in with their Microsoft account.

Existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have immediate access to stream and play hundreds of cloud-enabled titles in the Game Pass Ultimate library.

While the Xbox Games Ultimate subscription costs A$22.95 per month, for some games, such as Fortnite, there’s an option to try them for free with no membership required.

All that they require is a Bluetooth controller for them to begin gaming directly on their TVs. These controllers include the likes of Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Adaptive Controller as well as PlayStation’s DualSense or DualShock 4.