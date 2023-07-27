HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Xbox Controllers Could Get Transformative Update

Xbox Controllers Could Get Transformative Update

By | 27 Jul 2023

Xbox controllers may soon be able to replicate keyboard controls, an update highly requested by PC/console gamers, and now Microsoft have begun an alpha test for the feature allowing users to map a keys to controller button

The button is expected to be mapped along with a modifier key such as Win, Shift, Ctrl, or Alt, however users will need to own an Xbox Elite 2 controller or the Adaptive Controller, with hopes of wider rollout.

It’s been pointed out support will be on a game to game basis, meaning there could be full, partial, or no support depending on the title.

They can be mapped through the Xbox Accessories app, and is currently ONLY available for Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead members.

“For the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller, the Xbox Accessories app now supports mapping keyboard keys to your controller!”

“To get started, open the Xbox Accessories app > Configure > create a new profile or edit an existing one > select a button to map > choose Primary or Shift > then move over to the new Key tab.”



