Halo Infinite, a flagship title for the new Xbox Series X and S consoles, will launch in spring 2021 after being delayed from its original holiday 2020 release.

The sixth main entry in the Halo series, which began with Halo: Combat Evolved for the original Xbox in 2001, will release in the Northern Hemisphere’s autumn next year, or spring in Australia. It was originally intended to release during the launch window of the Series X, but was delayed due to “multiple factors” including the impact of COVID-19.

According to creative director Joseph Staten, who replaced Tim Longo following the announcement of the delay in August, the development team will spend the next year “building, testing, and polishing” the game.

“I joined 343i right as the team was wrestling with feedback from the July campaign demo. This discussion boiled down to one fundamental truth: we needed more time to do things right.

“That included pushing hard in the fall, giving the team time to recharge over the holidays, and then coming back in January to finish the game at a healthy pace,” he said.

The game will be available for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and Windows.