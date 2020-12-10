HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xbox Banner Title Halo Infinite To Release Spring 2021

Xbox Banner Title Halo Infinite To Release Spring 2021

By | 10 Dec 2020
,

Halo Infinite, a flagship title for the new Xbox Series X and S consoles, will launch in spring 2021 after being delayed from its original holiday 2020 release.

The sixth main entry in the Halo series, which began with Halo: Combat Evolved for the original Xbox in 2001, will release in the Northern Hemisphere’s autumn next year, or spring in Australia. It was originally intended to release during the launch window of the Series X, but was delayed due to “multiple factors” including the impact of COVID-19.

According to creative director Joseph Staten, who replaced Tim Longo following the announcement of the delay in August, the development team will spend the next year “building, testing, and polishing” the game.

“I joined 343i right as the team was wrestling with feedback from the July campaign demo. This discussion boiled down to one fundamental truth: we needed more time to do things right.

“That included pushing hard in the fall, giving the team time to recharge over the holidays, and then coming back in January to finish the game at a healthy pace,” he said.

The game will be available for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and Windows.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Slack Whinges About Teams To EU After $36 Billion Sale To Salesforce
Microsoft To Have Another Crack At Getting Google Android Apps To Run On Windows 10
Leaked Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 & Surface Pro 8 Images Plus Launch Date
Microsoft To Add Xbox To Smart TVs in 2021
Microsoft Asks ACCC To Make iPhones Operate Like Windows 10
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Huawei Accused Of Testing Racist Facial Recognition Software To Help China Track Muslims
Huawei Latest News
/
December 10, 2020
/
Aspera Launches IP69-Rated Rugged Smartphone
Latest News Smart Phones
/
December 10, 2020
/
Samsung Leads Pack With R&D After Spending $7bn During Pandemic
Latest News Samsung
/
December 10, 2020
/
Pe-ordered Apple’s New AirPods Max? You Won’t Get It Before Xmas
Apple Latest News
/
December 10, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds Of Klipsch Soundbars Returned, Faulty Connectivity
Latest News Soundbars
/
December 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Huawei Accused Of Testing Racist Facial Recognition Software To Help China Track Muslims
Huawei Latest News
/
December 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In another black mark against Huawei’s name, the Chinese-owned tech titan is now being accused of testing a facial recognition...
Read More