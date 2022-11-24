Wyze is arriving in Australia with launch of an affordable 2K resolution smart security camera.

With a great many features and a price of $98, the Wyze Cam v3 Pro seems to be quite the bargain even though, as a start-up, it is debatable whether the company can sustain competition in the face of much bigger competitors like Arlo and Swann.

The smart security camera offers full colour night vision and near-instant visitor detection, bringing great clarity and detail to home security.

Its integrated 80-lumen spotlight provides motion-activated light to record anyone trespassing. Its 8 times digital zooming offers a quite clear resolution.

Users can record and capture 24/7 footage for up to 15 days by leveraging microSD cards, enjoy year-round weather-resistance in both indoor and outdoor settings with IP65-Rated Weather Resistance and speak to those in front of the camera in real time with two-way audio. It can also amplify low light and show dark areas in vivid detail with a 4-MP Starlight sensor.

Its key features also include:

89-decibel, user-activated alarm

Dual-core 1.2 GHz processor and 8TOPS neural network accelerator

IP65-Rated Weather Resistance

Two-Way Audio

4-MP Starlight sensor for colour night vision

New user interface with simplified event navigation, customizable detection zones, and Smart Focus feature.

Integration with Alexa, Google Assistant and Wyze app

128 GB card for up to 15 days of uninterrupted 24/7 recording (sold separately)

The Wyze Cam v3 Pro can be set up, configured and controlled within the Wyze app which is available to download for free through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The Wyze Cam v3 Pro will be available for general purchase in Australia from the Wyze website and through Amazon in a couple of weeks’ time.