In what is seen as a challenge to Samsung’s dominance in the premium Android smartphone market, traditional PC manufacturer ASUS has announced a seriously expensive smartphone despite no pedigree in the smartphone market other than with their gaming mobiles.

ASUS announced that its new Zenfone 11 Ultra is now available in Australia. From May 16, and can be purchased at ASUS e-Shop and at JB Hi-Fi for an astronomical A$1,599 – showcasing a daring strategy to target the very top-tier of the smartphone pricing segment.

Other smartphone manufacturers such as Motorola have deliberately attempted to keep prices below the A$1K mark – its Razr 40 Ultra 5G 256 GB model is discounted at A$999 from JB Hi-Fi – although ASUS has shown no hesitation in countering that strategy.

But is it worth it? We’ll run through some of the key specs to help you decide. The new Zenfone 11 Ultra has a 6.78-inch 144 Hz AMOLED display enhanced by Pixelworks technology – it features a noteworthy 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio achieved through smaller bezels.

Available in two colours, Skyline Blue and Eternal Black, its back cover features a mirror-finish ASUS 30th anniversary logo on a matte finish for a premium feel.

The device is driven by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform – one that can support multitasking and also intensive gaming functions. It has 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

A power-efficient CPU coupled with a bigger 5500 mAh battery has bumped up the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s battery life by 26.5 per cent compared to its predecessor. In real-world terms, that would allow approximately 26 hours of regular use.

The phone has also been upgraded to include 65 W HyperCharge capability and it supports wireless charging via any Qi-compatible wireless charger.

There’s a 50MP camera supported by advanced features like the 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabiliser 3.0, Super HyperSteady video stabilisation, and OZO Audio-powered 3D surround-sound recording. Additionally, a 32MP front camera has improved low-light performance and a wider angle.

One of the biggest advancements in this phone is in its software that further enhances its imaging capabilities. AI Portrait Video mode offers a depth of field effect, while manual focus adjustment grants users creative control over the images.

AI support is further available through features such as HyperClarity and AI Object Sense. ASUS says that HyperClarity, activated during zooming, “significantly increases image clarity through deep-learning models, reconstructing images and adding details based on AI recognition.”

Its advanced AI features also leverage the powerful on-device AI performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. ASUS says that with AI Noise Cancellation capabilities, powered by machine learning computational techniques, the phone allows greater audio quality in phone calls, messaging calls, or in-game communications too.

The device also debuts an AI Call Translator, enabling instant speech-to-text conversion and translation into the user’s preferred language.

An AI Wallpaper feature on Zenfone 11 Ultra allows users to craft personalised wallpapers based on six different style directions. With a few prompts, its advanced AI algorithm can create unique personalised backgrounds.

Another AI feature comes by way of the AI Transcript function which offers real-time transcription while using the recorder app, both while recording and from existing voice files.

For file management, the phone offers Semantic Search. Due to multimodal learning, users can search for photos in their gallery and install apps using keywords. This intuitive feature understands natural language commands, supporting multiple languages and offline functionality. Additionally, it’s integrated into phone settings for easy access too.

Using ASUS GlideX, users can stream apps from phones to other devices like PC screens. The tool simplifies file transfers, mirroring content from your phone screen on your PC, while Phone Link enables file transfers via drag and drop moves.

“With Zenfone 11 Ultra, ASUS provides users with premium design, a flagship camera, AI features, and a longer battery life,” said ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu. “In short, Zenfone 11 Ultra is everything a flagship phone in 2024 should be, and it will provide the greatest benefit to the end user.”