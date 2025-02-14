Six months after Worldwide Appliances took on the Everdure Barbecue brand the business has announced price rises of between 8 to 15%.

Contributing to the rise are container and shipping rates increasing of between 50% and 75% other factors include production cost increases of 10% and a low Australian dollar which has fallen 14% to the US dollar since they took on the distribution of the brand from Shriro claims Worldwide Appliances management.

Despite the price rise the CEO of Eurolinx and Worldwide Appliances Michael Doyle is confident that he can grow the brand by 30% due in part to a new range of outdoor cooking and pizza ovens that will be launched this year.

“When we took on the brand, we did not want to immediately lift prices and what we inherited was a perfect storm across multiple fronts when it came to costs”.

The Company that will shortly take on a new Italian brand believes the Everdure by Heston Blumenthal product range will do well in the premium and affordable premium barbecue market.

Insiders have told ChannelNews that prior to Worldwide Appliances taking on the brand the brand strategy was “a mess” when managed by Shriro who have struggled since exiting the appliance market.

Worldwide Appliances national sales manager Bruce Elder broke the news to retailers last week.

“I would like to thank you for your support over the past six months of our transition of brands from Shriro Australia to Worldwide Appliances”.

“As we went through this transition phase, we held any price changes, to assist with the continuity of purchasing and retailing our brands within the marketplace, with you and your business. Over the past six months we have endured significant price and margin pressures outside of our control”.

He said that the Company will implementing prices rises of between 8% to 15% price increase from 1 March 2025.

“Our commitment is to continue to offer you a range of products and brands that are feature rich, design and quality focused, with competitive pricing within the market. We have some exciting new products to launch in 2025 and look forward to you being part of these”.

According to Michael Doyle the former Sales Director and Electrolux and before that LG Electronics the outdoor cooking market is set to grow in Australia along with the market for premium appliances.

“Going forward we will concentrate on these markets especially in the mid to premium market” he said.