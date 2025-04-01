Oppo’s newly launched Find N5, marketed as the world’s slimmest book-style foldable phone, has failed a key durability test conducted by Youtuber Zack Nelson, known for his JerryRigEverything channel.

The device, featuring an aluminium frame, a glass-protected outer display, and a soft inner display, performed as expected in scratch tests.

The inner screen showed damage at level 2 on the Mohs scale, while the outer display scratched at level 6.

However, the phone’s structural integrity was compromised during the bend test.

When exposed to dust, particles entered the hinge, unsurprising given that the phone is water-resistant but not dust-proof, causing dead pixel lines on the inner display.

Unlike the OnePlus Open, which survived similar testing, the Find N5’s foldable screen was completely damaged when bent vertically with the hinge unfolded.

Oppo claims the hinge can withstand up to 50kg of force in controlled conditions, but real-world usage presents different challenges.

Despite the structural issues, the hinge remains durable in most scenarios, and the phone’s reduced screen crease marks an improvement over its predecessor.