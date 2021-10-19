HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Work In Style With Logitech’s New Wireless Earbuds

By | 19 Oct 2021

The latest set of earbuds from Logitech can make anyone ecstatic about getting a work call.  

The company has recently launched a new series of wireless and wired earbuds for professionals that makes taking video conferencing calls not just a breeze but in style as well. 

The new zone wired earbuds and zone true wireless products comes with advanced noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities that the company says can make either product ideal for those who are now looking to split their work life between their home and office environment. 

The company says that the launch was motivated by a real desire from consumers to have a better experience when taking on video calls.  

The new earbuds look to offer a more discreet, but still stylish alternative for hybrid workers everywhere. 

The Zone True Wireless earbuds are available in Graphite and Rose color options.  

The earbuds can connect to laptops, PCs and smartphones.

It also have some Bluetooth connectivity plus a USB receiver, which means that one can switch between devices quickly and easily. 

 

