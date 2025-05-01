Big W sales in Q3 F25 decreased 1.9% to 899M compared to the previous same quarter in 2024 the discount retailer who faces being impacted by the changing conditions in China increased sales online, but is still set to cop a $70M decline in profits for the year.

The business that was impacted by Easter being in the quarter said that taking into account previous Easter sales the business would be up 4.9%.

The Company said that ‘Easter-adjusted comparable items grew by 4.9% in the prior year as enhanced value offerings and new ranges at opening price points resonated with customers contributing to an increase in both transactions and items per basket. Easter-adjusted comparable sales increased by 1.1%.’

The business that is under pressure on multiple, including Aldi Special Buys, reported that online sales had increased from $85M in the same quarter 2024 to $87M.

Comparable sales growth fell 5.1%.

While the clothing category returned to growth, increased markdown investment was required to accelerate the selling through of consumer electronics and accessories with brands that have in the past been sold at Big W now appearing in Aldi Special Buy catalogues.

Play growth was driven by toys and continued strong momentum in its own brand Somersault, which offset declines in gaming, office and stationery, and books.

“Clothing remains a challenge with Q3 growth reliant on clearance of spring/summer, and a slower start to autumn/winter which has continued into April,” Ms Bardwell said.

“This has impacted BIG W’s profit outlook with the loss before interest and tax for H2 now expected to be approximately $70 million.”

