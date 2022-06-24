HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 24 Jun 2022

Woolworths has entered the crowded market of rapid deliveries with its new app Metro60.

The app promises groceries delivered in under an hour for a flat $5 fee, and has launched in 11 Sydney suburbs, with plans to roll out in hundreds more suburbs across the country in coming months.

The service may also expand to include Big W delivery.

“Our busy customers are already familiar with the convenience a Woolworths Metro provides when they’re on the go, and we see Metro60 as an opportunity to offer a new level of ultra convenience and help customers save even more time,” said Woolworths’ chief transformation office, Von Ingram.

Unlike Milkrun, which employs its own delivery staff, Woolies will be using Uber drivers. The first three deliveries will be free, to attract customers, with a $20 minimum order, and a $5 delivery fee after that.

 



