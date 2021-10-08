Some of Woolies employees past and present are about to get a windfall.

This is because the company has agreed to pay $50 million to thousands of its former and current workers who had been underpaid from 2010 till 2013.

Woolworths told ASX in a statement that it would pay $2500 per person, plus superannuation, to some 20,000 current and former salaried store staff workers who worked at Big W, Dan Murphy’s and BWS between January 2010 and September 2013.

Woolworths Group chief executive Brad Banducci was pleased that the matter was over.

He said the company had worked through hundreds of millions of records to calculate its backpay bill since the matter was discovered in 2019.

“We said at the outset that we would extend our review beyond our legal obligations and look back to 2010,” he said.

“With detailed analysis challenging in the earlier years, we felt an equal and broad-based payment to all potentially impacted team members was a fair and equitable way to approach remediation for this period.”