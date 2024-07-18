HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ‘Woke’ Management Dumped At Microsoft

‘Woke’ Management Dumped At Microsoft

By | 18 Jul 2024

Woke culture, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) management is out and as Woolworths found out in Australia investing in it can deliver a big downside, now Microsoft has moved to dump a team devoted entirely to diversity, equity and inclusion policies after pouring millions of dollars into the failed exercise.

He, Him, Her addresses are out and so is ‘Woke’ policies with Companies across Australia and the USA changing their policies after disastrous results.

Microsoft disbanded the DEI team at the beginning of July due to what they are describing as “changing business needs,” according to leaked documents.

The move comes as retailers and organisations such as Amazon pull back on diversity-based initiatives.

In Australia moves are also underway to review ‘Woke’ books and publications being distributed in schools.

Back in June 2020, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pledged to double the number of black employees at the company by 2025.

Now it’s been revealed that Overall, DEI-related job postings declined by 44% by mid-2023 compared to the same period in 2022 to fall further in 2023 and 2024.

Microsoft had pledged to invest $150 million into its DEI push, which involved doubling the number of black and Hispanic leaders by 2025.

Now the money is being invested elsewhere.

“Our focus on diversity and inclusion is unwavering and we are holding firm on our expectations, prioritizing accountability, and continuing to focus on this work.” a spokesperson said.

According to the New York Times Microsoft’s July 1 email was met with blowback from an unnamed DEI team leader at the company.

The worker fired off a missive to thousands of fellow employees the same day, lamenting the fact that “true systems-change work associated with DEI programs everywhere are no longer business critical or smart as they were in 2020,” according to BI.

Microsoft is among scores of blue-chip companies that though ‘Woke’ policies and the introduction of culture and diversity, equity and inclusion initatives would deliver change.

It did for Woolworths but not as management expected, with tens of thousands boycotting the store after they dropped support for Australia Day, flew Aboriginal flags instead of the Australian flag.

According to Microsoft management they have bolstered its share of women employees by 0.5% from 2022 to 2023.

In total, Microsoft, which employs 221,000 people worldwide, said women comprise 31.2% of all employees globally — a 3.6% increase since 2019.



