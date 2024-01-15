The Woolworths owned Woke retailer Big W, who have kicked out Australia Day memorabilia and merchandise from their stores, are facing more than a backlash from consumers, with the retailer facing key category declines moving into 2024, and brands who don’t want to do business with them because off their consignment trading terms.

This is the same retailer who after supporting the YES vote in the recent referendum appear to be backing the notion that August 26th is “Invasion Day” which is not supported by the bulk of Australians.

ChannelNews understands that brands who were at CES this year are not getting the sell through in the CE products category that they expected due to rampant discounting of stock that suppliers have to move due to the costs associated with Big W’s consignment model.

It appears that Big W management have not learned a lesson from the massive NO vote, or what has happened in the USA when retailer such as Kmart entered the political market via the products ranged in their stores.

The question is which level of management made the decision and whether the board of the big retailer knew about the move.

The Australia’s Media Writer Sophie Elsworth says consumers will “see straight through” Woolworths’ decision to… remove Australia Day merchandise as they are “sick and tired” of corporates deciding what they should buy.

Woolworths Group owns the struggling Big W, with insiders at CES claiming it’s only a matter of time that Big W will go the same way as their struggling Dick Smith stores and be sold.

The Australian has also raised the issue of why Big W and Woolworths management are now questioning the legitimacy of the nation itself.

The big question is whether Woolworths and Big W management been hijacked by woke management who are now relishing in being able to use the former credibility of the Woolworths and Big W brands to push their own political agendas.

Big W is still selling the Aboriginal that they claim is the National Aboriginal and Islander Day of celebration, NAIDOC flag.

The Aboriginal Flag was proclaimed as a flag of Australia on 14th July 1995 they claim.

Like the clowns behind the 1619 project in America, the invasion day movement wants to assassinate our national character the Australian claims.

Advocates want to strip our founders of any noble intent and portray them as beyond redemption.

The leader of the Liberals Peter Dutton has slammed the move by Woolworths to stop selling Australia Day memorabilia, with Labor leader and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese failing to support Dutton’s comments.

The Australian claims that Peter Dutton should not heed the contemptuous commentators who criticised him for buying into the argument last week.

When our shared sense of national pride is being deliberately eroded, we need leaders who are prepared to shout “ stop.”

Upset Australians who support Australia Day are being urged to boycott Big W and Woolworths.

ChannelNews understands that on the Gold Coast staff at Big W and Woolworths stores are facing hostile criticism from customers.

A Woolworths worker revealed he’s already been confronted by disgruntled shoppers seeking Australia Day paraphernalia — and believes the behaviour will only get worse in the lead-up to January 26.

Staff claim that the move has very angry” and lead to an increase in abuse that has soared in recent years amid the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. “Some days are good, some are not, most days are not — most days you don’t know what’s going to happen when you show up.”

Woolworths Group, one of Australia’s biggest retailers, used the excuse to scrap Australia Day merchandise, citing a “gradual decline in demand”.

“At the same time there’s been broader discussion about January 26 and what it means to different parts of the community,” a spokesperson for the Company said.