Wireworld Cable Technology has introduced its Series 10 audio cables to the Australian market, bringing a range of technical refinements designed to enhance sound quality.

Building on the previous Series 8 range, the new cables incorporate updates developed over five years of research and development.

The Series 10 range includes audio interconnects, loudspeaker cables and digital audio USB cables. A key update is the speaker cables, which now feature double the number of strand groups, aimed at improving sound clarity and depth. The changes aim to benefit both home audio systems and professional mastering studios.

Wireworld’s patented DNA Helix conductor design has been refined to further reduce electromagnetic losses, potentially improving resolution and dynamic contrast. Additionally, the introduction of COMPOSILEX® 5 insulation technology is designed to minimise triboelectric noise, contributing to cleaner sound reproduction.

The updated insulation material, COMPOSILEX® 5, is intended to reduce static charge effects that can impact audio performance. According to Wireworld, this material offers lower signal distortion than alternatives such as DuPont Teflon, preserving tonal accuracy and spatial imaging.

Wireworld’s DNA Helix conductor geometry, which is patented in the US, arranges flat conductors in parallel strands. This design is aimed at reducing electromagnetic losses common in traditional cable configurations. The Series 10 update increases the number of strand groups, which the company claims improves signal accuracy and musical detail.

Wireworld Cable Technology was founded in 1992 by industrial designer David Salz. The company develops digital and analogue cable solutions for home and professional audio-visual applications, with a focus on engineering and material innovations.