Winnings Appliances Launches Virtual Showroom

To enhance its shopping experience during COVID-19, Winnings Appliances has launched a virtual showroom, allowing customers to experience its flagship Winnings Appliance showroom in Redfern online. This virtual shopping experience can be accessed now at winningappliances.com.au/virtual-tour.

The virtual showroom has 840 different products, with a highlight reel by brand for easy navigation. It also offers 57 videos, providing brand and technology information, as well as recipes to try out.

You can navigate around the room as you would on Google maps, and click on the product target symbols to expand product information.

“Our virtual showroom helps people create their dream kitchen, allowing them to see what an appliance would look like in a home setting, which replicates our in-store experience,” said John Winning, CEO of Winning Group.

Winnings plans to expand this project and create virtual offerings for its Richmond and Chadstone showrooms in Victoria and its Kingston location in the ACT in the near future.