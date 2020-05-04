HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Winnings Appliances Launches Virtual Showroom

Winnings Appliances Launches Virtual Showroom

By | 4 May 2020
, ,

To enhance its shopping experience during COVID-19, Winnings Appliances has launched a virtual showroom, allowing customers to experience its flagship Winnings Appliance showroom in Redfern online. This virtual shopping experience can be accessed now at winningappliances.com.au/virtual-tour.

The virtual showroom has 840 different products, with a highlight reel by brand for easy navigation. It also offers 57 videos, providing brand and technology information, as well as recipes to try out.

You can navigate around the room as you would on Google maps, and click on the product target symbols to expand product information.

“Our virtual showroom helps people create their dream kitchen, allowing them to see what an appliance would look like in a home setting, which replicates our in-store experience,” said John Winning, CEO of Winning Group.

Winnings plans to expand this project and create virtual offerings for its Richmond and Chadstone showrooms in Victoria and its Kingston location in the ACT in the near future.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
COVID-19 Lockdown Set To Provide A Lasting Boost For App Market
Google Data Shows Growing Lockdown Fatigue Down Under
Worldwide Tablet Shipments Expected To Climb 45% In Q2
Will Vicinity And Scentre Sell Off Property Assets?
Apple To Open Australian Stores In 1-2 Weeks
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COVID-19 Lockdown Set To Provide A Lasting Boost For App Market
Apple Coronavirus Google
/
May 4, 2020
/
Google Data Shows Growing Lockdown Fatigue Down Under
Brands Communication Content
/
May 4, 2020
/
‘We’re Coming Back’: Apple Plans To Re-Open Aussie stores
Apple Brands Communication
/
May 4, 2020
/
Worldwide Tablet Shipments Expected To Climb 45% In Q2
Coronavirus Latest News Tablets
/
May 4, 2020
/
Acer PC Sales Soar As MSI Cuts Dividends But Future Looks Good
Acer Brands Latest News
/
May 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COVID-19 Lockdown Set To Provide A Lasting Boost For App Market
Apple Coronavirus Google
/
May 4, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Sensor Tower has forecast that app spending will double to $171 billion by 2024, despite the COVID-19 economic downturn. The...
Read More