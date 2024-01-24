Recent reports suggest Microsoft’s next system update may not be called Windows 12, but instead will be a major overhaul of Windows 11 with AI integration.

Microsoft are expected to ship a “version 24H2” system later this year, according to Windows Central. It is supposed to succeed version 23H2 of Windows 11 released last year.

Rumours have assumed the next version would be a number upgrade because of the tipped heavy AI influence. But it seems that the current Windows 11 system will continue instead.

The system update has had many codenames including Hudson Valley and Germanium.

The Germanium platform released is expected to become available to manufacturers in April, while the full system won’t roll out to current Windows 11 users until at least September. AI PCs with version 24H2 are tipped to be announced around June.

Some reports have claimed Microsoft could have strict RAM and NPU standards for AI PCs, but it remains unclear how it would affect upgrades.

Windows Central noted Microsoft will use the “OS swap” method for installing version 24H2, which replaces an old system completely with a new OS. This can only be done when the platform sequence stays the same.

Once 24H2 is available, it’s expected to provide a range of new features beyond AI, including updates to performance, security, UX, and quality of life.

It’s important to note not all features will make it to the final release. See below some of the updates:

CoPilot updates, moving of CoPilot button.

Dedicated “CoPilot in Windows” placement in Settings app.

Updates to Snap Layouts.

Updates to File Explorer app with 7zip and TAR file creation.

Support for PNG viewing and editing metadata.

Updates to Quick Settings panel on the Windows taskbar with pagination.

A new refresh button on the Wi-Fi list in the Quick Settings.

Improved performance of the Quick Settings panel.

Additionally, Microsoft seems to have a wide range of general housekeeping planned for version 24H2, including clearing out multiple legacy applications (Cortana, Mail, Calendar, Maps, People, and Movies & TV).

Finally, WordPad is also going to be removed in a future update.