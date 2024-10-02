A host of new features is being made available to Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs via the Windows 11 update to version 24H2.

Copilot+ PCs are a new class of Windows 11 AI PCs that are powered by a neural processing unit (NPU) that Microsoft says can perform more than 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

The following features are exclusive to Copilot+ PCs in Windows 11, version 24H2:

Live Captions allow you to translate audio and video content into English subtitles from 44 languages.

Windows Studio Effects is the collective name of AI-powered video call and audio effects that are available on Copilot+ PCs and select Windows 11 devices with compatible NPUs. “Windows Studio Effects automatically improves lighting and cancels noises during video calls,” MS says.

Cocreator in Paint allows you to create artwork with the help of AI: “Enter a text prompt, start drawing in Paint, and Cocreator generates artwork based on what you’re drawing.”

Auto Super Resolution (Auto SR) “is the first AI-powered super resolution solution built into an operating system, making games automatically play smoother with higher resolution details”, says MS.

Image Creator and Restyle Image in the Microsoft Photos app lets you “reimagine your photos or create new images with the assistance of AI”.

Microsoft says users will receive Windows 11, version 24H2 “when data shows that your device is ready and that you will have a great update experience”.

“This new version of Windows has a phased rollout that will begin over the coming weeks, starting with eligible devices running Windows 11, version 22H2 and 23H2 that have the ‘Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available’ set to On,” Microsoft said in an October 2 blog.

“If the update is available for your device, it will download and install automatically. You will be notified to restart your device once the installation is completed. For Copilot+ PC devices, new features will soon become available to the Windows Insider community, with a phased rollout to select devices and markets.”

The update also includes Wi-Fi 7 support; Bluetooth LE Audio enhancements for assistive hearing devices support; system tray and taskbar enhancements; more streamlined File Explorer; smart power management for your PC; join and share Wi-Fi networks with QR codes; improvised voice clarity; better connectivity and accessibility for remote desktop.