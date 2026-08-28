Microsoft is testing a new feature that could allow Windows 11 users to remotely shut down their PCs from an Android smartphone.

The feature is reportedly being developed for Microsoft’s Link to Windows app, which already connects Android smartphones with Windows PCs and allows users to access functions like messages, calls and notifications.

According to reports, Microsoft is now testing new remote power controls that would add a shutdown function.

If introduced, the feature means users could shut down a connected Windows 11 PC without the need to physically access the machine. It could be particularly useful for those who leave a desktop PC running while away from home, or perhaps forget to switch off a computer after leaving the office.

The move is part of Microsoft’s effort to make Windows and Android operate more closely together, with Phone Link increasingly becoming a central part of Windows 11. Microsoft already allows users to view phone notifications, respond to messages, make and receive calls and access other smartphone functions from a PC.

Microsoft has also been adding more phone-related information directly into Windows. Using Phone Link can provide information such as a smartphone’s battery level and connectivity status, while newer Windows versions have expanded the integration between PCs and mobile devices.

The proposed shutdown control would take that a step further.

However, the capability remains a Microsoft test rather than a confirmed Windows 11 feature for now.