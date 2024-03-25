Microsoft is set to bring a spellcheck feature to the Notepad app on Windows 11, with testers now available to access the new support. The feature will be rolled out to all Windows 11 users later this year.

Spellcheck will work the same way it does in Microsoft Word or inside Microsoft Edge. Misspelled words will be underlined red automatically, and mistakes can be fixed with a right-click, which will provide suggestions for spellings.

Autocorrect has been added, meaning mistakes can be easily fixed as the user continues typing, it will support various languages, and the user can ignore words in documents, adding them to a dictionary.

Principal Product Manager Lead for Windows Inbox Apps, Dave Grochocki said, “This feature is enabled by default for some file types but is off by default in log files and other file types typically associated with coding. You can toggle this setting on or off globally or for certain file types in Notepad app settings or temporarily for the current file in the context menu.”

Spellcheck will be the latest addition in a range of improvements set for the Windows 11 app.

Back in December, the company announced it will add a character count to Notepad as well, shortly after it added a new autosave option.

Additionally, there’s a new dark mode for Notepad, tabs, CoPilot AI, and a new virtual fidget spinner.