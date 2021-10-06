HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Windows 11 Bug Discovered, Getting Fixed

Windows 11 Bug Discovered, Getting Fixed

By | 6 Oct 2021

Good news! Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 bug which was recently discovered just two days after its launch is getting fixed.

The company said compatibility issues between the Oracle VirtualBox and Windows 11, its Intel “Killer” networking software and Cốc Cốc browser was the reason behind the glitch.

“Microsoft and Oracle have found a compatibility issue between VirtualBox and Windows 11, when Hyper-V or Windows Hypervisor is installed.

“You might be unable to start Virtual machines (VMs) and you might receive an error.

“To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from installing or being offered Windows 11,” the company said.

Under certain conditions the bug has caused Windows 11 to load slowly or not at all in some cases.

Microsoft said that it was working on a resolution on the matter.

