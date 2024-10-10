Home > Latest News > Will Wearables Slugfest See Apple Exit The Ring?

Will Wearables Slugfest See Apple Exit The Ring?

10 Oct 2024

Questions are being raised as to whether Apple will follow Samsung and other manufacturers into the smart ring sector of the wearables market.

Samsung launched its Galaxy Ring in July. Other companies, including Yeyro, Amazfit, Oura, RingConn, UltraHuman, Quinux and Xiaomi, have released smart rings.

A report from Bloomberg says Apple is of no mind to release an Apple smart ring, despite years of investing in R&D.

“Apple isn’t actively developing a ring and has no plans to launch one,” Bloomberg stated. 

“(Because it) would detract from the Apple Watch. (Consequently, Apple) has no reason to cannibalize a product that still has room to grow.”

 

Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Ring unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris ahead of the Olympics this year, and the South Korean company began rolling out the device in a phased manner across markets globally.

Australia is confirmed to become the first country in the South-East Asia and Oceania region to receive the device, starting mid-October. 

The ring, which sells in the US for about $400 (A$594) will initially be available exclusively on the company’s Australian website and at its local Samsung Experience Stores.

The Oura Ring 4 (pictured at top, Brushed Silver colour) was announced earlier this month and is expected to ship mid-October.  It’s retailing in the US for about $350 (A$520).

Entry level smart rings can be bought from about $A100.

Bloomberg quoted an industry source as saying that “while new products are continuously being launched, the smart ring market is expected to be dominated by Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Ring for some time”.



