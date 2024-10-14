Four days after Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) was released in-store in Australia, and months before the unveiling of the S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra, the tipsters are honing in on the next Fan Edition, the S25 FE, due in about a year.

Samsung is apparently considering launching the S25 FE as a slim model, according to Korean site The Elec.

The site says the Galaxy S25 FE will have a screen measuring 6.7 inches diagonally.

To cater for a slimmer design, the battery would have to be thinner.

The Galaxy S24 FE is 8mm thick, and comes with an Exynos 2400e central processing unit.

The S25 FE is rumored to have a Dimensity chip.

The Galaxy S24 FE went on sale last Thursday, along with the Galaxy Tab S10 series, the first Galaxy Tablet with Galaxy AI out of the box.

Powered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI’s Photo Assist features, Samsung says Galaxy S24 FE “showcases an enhanced camera setup that empowers users to be more creative”.

It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display – the largest ever used in the FE series – a 4,700mAh battery and an Exynos 2400 series chipset.