Sony is set to announce its new flagship camera tomorrow. Its A1 II will be showcased via a livestream on Tuesday.

The second-generation model will succeed Sony’s current flagship, the Alpha A1, which was launched back in January 2021 and is available in Australia for A$8,799.

Rumours suggest that the A1 II will only have minor improvements over its predecessor.

Still, even if it features the same 50MP stills up to 30fps and 8K video, the A1 II will still be a worthy competitor to the likes of the Nikon Z9 and Canon EOS R1.

The Sony Alpha A1 was the first professional camera of its kind to feature a high-resolution sensor to capture details and fast frame-rates to capture the moment for high-speed action, according to Tech Radar.

Formerly, a user would have to choose between detail or speed, but with the A1 they no longer had to do that.

Sony’s Alpha line has evolved with significant updates, including the integration of AI technology. With the addition of a dedicated AI chip across the line, Sony enhanced the camera’s autofocus capabilities, allowing it to intuitively lock onto moving subjects.

This feature proved particularly valuable for scenarios such as wildlife and sports photographers who rely on speed and precision. The AI chip detects and follows subjects in motion.

One of the enhancements that were ushered in by way of the Alpha model models was a more streamlined interface.

Previously, settings were often embedded in deep, multilayered menus that could slow down workflow on the field for professional photographers.

With the Alpha, newer interface designs prioritised quick access to the most frequently used functions, and therefore streamlined the shooting process to help photographers adjust their settings seamlessly.

Last year, Sony revealed its A9 III full-frame camera, which has a 24.6 megapixels sensor and featured a new shutter.

Launched four years after its predecessor, the A9 III was the first full-frame camera with a global shutter, which according to Sony allowed every pixel to be exposed at the same time, resulting in no distortion in stills or video.