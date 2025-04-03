Samsung’s rumoured upcoming tri-fold phone, dubbed the Samsung G Fold, which would compete directly with the likes of Huawei Mate XT, is expected to be released in July.

However, new reports suggest that only two countries – China and South Korea – would initially get the phone.

Smartprix found two model numbers listed in the GSMA database, reported Digital Trends. Each number and letter used in the model number denotes something specific, and the first number — SM-F968N — suggests it’s a Korean listing. The “N” is used to mark Korean-focused products.

The second model number is SM-F9680, where the 0 is used for the Chinese market. Both are listed with the official number Q7M, which corresponds with an internal number used for the tri-fold.

That report, if accurate, suggests that Samsung doesn’t plan to release the Samsung G Fold outside of the two Asian countries at launch.

With its Mate XT, Huawei too initially made its tri-fold phone only available for sale in China, before being introduced in select global markets gradually.

Rumoured specs for the Samsung G Fold suggest a 200MP main camera alongside a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens, all paired with a 10MP front camera. An initial production of around 200,000 devices has also been reported.

Samsung is far ahead of rivals such as Apple when it comes to developing folding display technology.

ChannelNews reported last month that a newly discovered Samsung patent hints at a major leap in foldable phone technology, showcasing a design that can fold in both directions, a significant improvement over current inward-folding models.

Spotted by Atlyginimo Skaiciuokle and @xleaks7, the patent details an ultra-thin device with a 360-degree foldable display, allowing users to fold the screen inward for protection or outward for visibility.

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier in March, Samsung showcased a number of foldable, rollable, stretchable concepts across smartphones, gaming consoles and even a briefcase.

One device that impressed tech enthusiasts was Samsung’s tri-fold Asymmetric Flip smartphone. It features two folding hinges, and when folded, a small portion of the screen remains exposed. That exposed screen could display information such as the date or time, reported Gizmo China.

Other models displayed at MWC included the Flex S, Flex G, Flex Note, and Slidable Solo. Each of these feature folding displays of varying sizes ranging from a tablet-sized screen to smartphone-sized screens.