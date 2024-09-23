While we’ve covered the leaks that have thus far emerged of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S2 FE and its Tab S10, we might now have a date on which it will launch.

Although Samsung hasn’t officially declared a launch date, Samsung Vietnam has shared a video teaser on its official YouTube channel that referred to the Galaxy Unpacked event in September 2024.

In the video, a smartphone with a triple camera setup on the rear, metal frame, and rounded corners can be seen. The teaser confirms that it will feature Galaxy AI, so it is likely the Galaxy S24 FE. Pre-registrations for this model are already live in Vietnam, according to Gizmochina.

At the end of the video, we can see this smartphone alongside the date: 26 September 2024.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with the Galaxy S24 FE.

The South Korean tech giant has also reportedly started taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy Tab S10 in India too.

As we’ve previously reported, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to have a full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1900 nits.

Android Authority said the phone “is tipped to launch with an ‘Exynos 2400e’ chipset, a 6.7-inch screen, and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection. It’s also believed the phone could ship with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera.”

Other tipsters have said the FE could include “a 4,565 mAh battery, offering approximately 29 hours of video playback and 78 hours of audio playback. It is likely to operate on One UI 6.1.1, based on Android 14, and could introduce a range of AI features”.

Also, Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10, may turn to rival Microsoft when implementing a key design element on the keyboard accessory of its upcoming device.

Samsung may add a dedicated “Galaxy AI key” to the Tab S10’s keyboard accessory, much like Microsoft has for its Copilot+ PCs which feature a similar button, according to a report by WinFuture.