As Samsung gets ready to unveil its flagship S25 series early next year, there are reports that the company is considering dropping its ‘Galaxy’ branding for the upcoming series.

The Galaxy branding has been ongoing for the last 15 years, so a decision to drop it will not be taken lightly.

Tipsters such as Ishan Agarwal have stated that the ‘rumour mill’ has pointed at Samsung losing the ‘Galaxy’ branding, according to Gizmo China.

The official Samsung Newsroom though has until now referred to the upcoming flagship smartphones as the Galaxy S25 series.

Currently, the company’s broad use of “Galaxy” spans from entry-level Galaxy A and M series phones to its premium Galaxy S flagships and Galaxy Z foldables too.

An indication that Samsung could be thinking of the rebranding came at CES 2024 in January, where according to Macrumours, Samsung’s global marketing head, Lee Young-hee, said: “Galaxy has so many lineups that I understand people are expecting a new name when there is an innovative turning point.”

But beyond the branding, what tech analysts are watching more closely when it comes to the S25 series is whether Samsung will opt for its Exynos or instead Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips.

Some reports have indicated that the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely exclusively feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Samsung installed its Exynos 2400 chip in around 60 per cent of Galaxy S24 phones sold in Korea and selected countries.

For the upcoming Exynos 2500 processor, Samsung is using its second-generation 3-nanometer process node for the first time for smartphones.

If Samsung does decide to use the pricier Qualcomm chips only in the S25, rather than having some phones made with the its Exynos processor, the production costs for the S25 could rise by up to 30 per cent compared to its predecessors.