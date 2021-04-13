HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Will Mini LED Shortage Take A Bite Out Of Apple’s New iPad Pro?

Will Mini LED Shortage Take A Bite Out Of Apple’s New iPad Pro?

By | 13 Apr 2021
, ,

Apple’s new iPad Pro launch could be hampered by a lack of Mini LED panels for the displays.

The 2021 iPad Pro’s 12.9-inch model, which has yet to be officially revealed, is predicted to feature a Mini LED screen, instead of the OLED screens on both the current model and the 11-inch model slated to release alongside it.

However, as reported by Bloomberg, overseas Mini LED manufacturers are suffering from low manufacturing yields, with at least one needing to pause production entirely. This could result in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro being delayed and releasing in limited quantities, say Bloomberg sources.

Apple iPad Pro

Unlike OLED, which is a self-emissive technology – meaning each pixel produces its own light – Mini LED uses an LCD screen with thousands of tiny LEDs as backlighting, allowing for deeper blacks and richer contrast than normal LED displays.

The iPad Pro is tipped to be announced this year, with some outlets saying we could see the tablet revealed as soon as this month; Apple is said to be including a faster processor similar to the custom M1 chip in Mac computers.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Trying To Deliver Networked Speakers With Video Touchpad
Apple Extends Device Tracking To Third Parties
Apple Caves In To US Lawmakers Investigating Company Practices
New Belkin Earbuds Trackable With Apple Phones
Will Next Apple TV Double As Gaming Machine?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Who Is The Mystery Retailer Buying Aussie’s White-Label Broadband?
Communication Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Major Exit Of Management At Electrolux
Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/
“Solid Survey Result” For Business Recovery
Industry Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/
NEW Samsung 2021 Fan Edition Smartphone With Matching Camera Bump
Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/
Intel Beat Samsung As The World’s Biggest Chip Manufacturer
Breaking News Intel Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Who Is The Mystery Retailer Buying Aussie’s White-Label Broadband?
Communication Latest News
/
April 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Aussie Broadband has launched its own white-label broadband service allowing retailers to resell its internet and VoIP services under their...
Read More