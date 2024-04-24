After recently releasing the new Boring Phone, in collaboration with Heineken and American store Bodega, it seems that HMD could be launching a new smartphone this week, as a fresh listing appears confirming specifications, pricing, and a launch date.

The new HMD Pulse series, consisting of the Pulse and Pulse Pro models, is set to launch soon, with Finnish retailer Gigantti releasing a listing for the Pulse Pro.

The difference between the Boring Phone and the smartphone in this listing is that the Boring Phone doesn’t come with any social media capabilities.

Its main functionality revolves around calling and texting, to keep owners disconnecting from the online world while out with friends and family. It was designed as an option for those who want to step away from social media and enjoy a night out.

The listing claims the smartphone will come with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel offering HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Inside, it’s equipped with the UNISOC T606 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

This can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card slot, and a 5,000mAh battery pack is set to power the device via a USB-C port.

On the back, there’s a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Other features include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, embedded in the power button, Wi-Fi 5, a headphone jack, and an IP52 rating.

It will also reportedly run Android, however, the listing didn’t reveal specifics.

The phone is expected to measure 163.19 x 75.02 x 8.55mm and weigh 196g. There are also claims it is easy to open for repairs.

This listing states a 179 EUR price tag (approx. A$295), available in black, with a release date of April 24, 2024, despite previous reports it would be launched around July.

As previously reported by ChannelNews, the new HMD Pulse and Legend series’ are expected to be launched in Australia in July.

These series include the HMD Pulse, Pulse+, and Pulse Pro, as well as the Legend, Legend+, and Legend Pro.

The listing has now been removed, clearly indicating it was put up by mistake.

HMD Global has yet to officially confirm this information and previously announced it would begin making smartphones under its own brand, after years of Nokia releases.

The company acquired the Nokia brand in 2016, and has sold over 400 million devices as of December 2023, and is the second largest market leader in feature phones as of last year.

Just recently, it unveiled its new Fusion smartphone concept, which appears to be a return to modular phones. This is a concept previously attempted by LG Electronics and Motorola, however, these devices failed to come to fruition.