Will HMD Reveal New Phones At Barbie Launch?

By | 22 Aug 2024

Sixty-five years after the Barbie doll was launched, and a year and change since the movie of the same name ate the whole world, HMD is about to discover whether pink is still bankable.

According to a (pink) countdown on the HMD site, the phone is being released – at the time of writing – in six days, five hours, 56 minutes and 36 seconds.

Countdown for Barbie HMD phone.

It’s now being speculated that HMD will use a launch on August 28 in China to unveil its newest HMD phones, said to be codenamed Nighthawk and Tomcat.

Rumours suggest at least of one of the phones will come and violet and green and will look like the Skyline. You can read our story on the Skyline’s release in Australia here.

Rumoured look of new HMD phone, August 2024.

Rumoured look of new HMD phone, August 2024.

GSMArena said the new phone’s design “definitely took inspiration from the Nokia N9. It will be the second one with such looks after the Skyline, launched just a month ago”.

The website said the new handset “might be yet another midranger from HMD, looking at the simple dual-camera setup”.

HMD News reported that although the name of the phone is unknown, “it is not the HMD Hyper that was previously unveiled, as the Hyper had a different LED alignment”.



HMD Skyline (Image: Supplied)
Anthony Heraghty, CEO and group managing director of Super Retail Group
