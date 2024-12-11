The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, thus becoming only the second Android phone to enable Qi2, according to tipsters.

But there are concerns in tech world about how much thickness this could add to the handset.

The S25 is forecast for release on January 23, 2025. Or it may be January 25. Or neither of these. Samsung just wants to get through Christmas first.

Based on an Twitter/X comment and a private chat on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Gizmochina says “Samsung’s decision to integrate Qi2 into its flagship devices is expected to make a significant impact on the broader Android ecosystem”.

“The Galaxy S25 series’ adoption of Qi2 will enable faster, more efficient wireless charging up to 15W. However, it’s worth noting that Qi2 support will be limited to 15W charging speed, which is relatively modest compared to the wired charging speeds many Android phones now offer.”

The only phone to support Qi2 at the moment is HMD’s Skyline.

Gizmochina says that according to the US Federal Communications Commission database, the Galaxy S25 model will continue to use the EP-TA800 charging adapter, which supports only 25W fast charging.

“This is a far cry from its competitors, which have reached much faster-wired charging speeds. Even Apple has matched Samsung’s wired charging rates in recent years,” the website says.

In better news the Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra models are expected to feature 45W fast charging for wired charging.

The Wireless Power Consortium says Qi2 devices have Magnetic Power Profile technology “which aligns devices and chargers perfectly for improved energy efficiency, faster charging, and easier usability”.

“The Qi v2.0 standard will unify the wireless charging industry under one global standard, eliminating consumer confusion and enabling greater device interoperability. Foremost among the devices coming to market under the Qi v2.0 standard are those labeled Qi2.

“Qi2 devices feature Magnetic Power Profile technology which aligns devices and chargers perfectly for improved energy efficiency, faster charging, and easier usability. Qi2 products can be identified by a Qi2 logo on the device or packaging.”

On Reddit about a week ago a poster said that “magnetic Qi2 added 0.7mm to the device thickness” to their HMD Skyline.

“Honestly seeing it adding 0.7mm has me thinking there definitely won’t be any Qi2 in the S25 series phones,” responded a user. “The S25 Ultra already made itself less wide, and thinner by 0.5mm in the body, but isn’t rumoured to have any silicon battery or anything else that’s fancy and saves space. The odds it was able to get thinner and maintain battery and add Qi2 seems unlikely.”