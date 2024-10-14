Apple’s Vision Pro headset may have been a great leap forward for technology, but it is unlikely the company has recouped even a fraction of the coin it invested in bringing it to market.

The headset looks like a cross between a massive pair of swimming goggles and a CPAP mask, so it’s unlikely you’d wear it in locations where other humans gather. It weighs between 600-650 grams.

ChannelNews reported earlier this year that users were saying the headset was giving them headaches, back and neck pain, and eye strain.

And it’s an an expensive piece of kit for the average Australian, kicking off at $5,999 for the 256GB, up to $6,699 for the 1TB.

In an attempt to widen the appeal, executives at Apple’s Vision Products Group (VPG) are working on variations of the original.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the VPG is looking at a minimum of four new devices, with an entry-level Vision headset to possibly arrive in 2025, and a second-generation Vision Pro, with a faster chip, in 2026.

“The lower-end model would cost about [US]$2,000 (A$2,971) and probably use an inferior processor and cheaper materials,” Gurman predicted. It probably wouldn’t have the EyeSight feature (see main photo), which shows your eyes on the front of the headset.

The heat is now on Apple to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which don’t look nearly as comical, and range in price from about $450 to $600.

Gurman says Apple is considering launching smart glasses “on par with the Meta Ray-Bans”, and AirPods with cameras, in 2027.

On September 25 Meta unveiled Orion, codenamed Project Nazare, which the company claimed is “the most advanced pair of AR [augmented reality] glasses ever made”.

The glasses, five years in the making, are still in development.

Judging by Meta’s PR photos, the glasses will make you look more like Buddy Holly and less like someone about to dive off a pier or take a rocket into space.

Augmented reality glasses can sidestep the screen limitations of a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop.

“With large holographic displays, you can use the physical world as your canvas, placing 2D and 3D content and experiences anywhere you want,” Meta says

“They seamlessly integrate contextual AI that can sense and understand the world around you in order to anticipate and proactively address your needs. They’re lightweight and great for both indoor and outdoor use, and they let people see each other’s face, eyes and expressions.”