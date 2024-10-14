Home > Latest News > Will Apple’s New Vision AR Headsets Look Less Comical?

Will Apple’s New Vision AR Headsets Look Less Comical?

By | 14 Oct 2024

Apple’s Vision Pro headset may have been a great leap forward for technology, but it is unlikely the company has recouped even a fraction of the coin it invested in bringing it to market. 

The headset looks like a cross between a massive pair of swimming goggles and a CPAP mask, so it’s unlikely you’d wear it in locations where other humans gather. It weighs between 600-650 grams. 

ChannelNews reported earlier this year that users were saying the headset was giving them headaches, back and neck pain, and eye strain. 

 

Apple Vision Pro.

And it’s an an expensive piece of kit for the average Australian, kicking off at $5,999 for the 256GB, up to $6,699 for the 1TB.

In an attempt to widen the appeal, executives at Apple’s Vision Products Group (VPG) are working on variations of the original.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the VPG is looking at a minimum of four new devices, with an entry-level Vision headset to possibly arrive in 2025, and a second-generation Vision Pro, with a faster chip, in 2026.

Apple Vision Pro.

“The lower-end model would cost about [US]$2,000 (A$2,971) and probably use an inferior processor and cheaper materials,” Gurman predicted. It probably wouldn’t have the EyeSight feature (see main photo), which shows your eyes on the front of the headset.

The heat is now on Apple to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which don’t look nearly as comical, and range in price from about $450 to $600.

Gurman says Apple is considering launching smart glasses “on par with the Meta Ray-Bans”, and AirPods with cameras, in 2027.

Meta Ray-Bans.

 

On September 25 Meta unveiled Orion, codenamed Project Nazare, which the company claimed is “the most advanced pair of AR [augmented reality] glasses ever made”.

The glasses, five years in the making, are still in development.

Judging by Meta’s PR photos, the glasses will make you look more like Buddy Holly and less like someone about to dive off a pier or take a rocket into space.

Meta Orion glasses.

Buddy Holly.

Augmented reality glasses can sidestep the screen limitations of a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop.

“With large holographic displays, you can use the physical world as your canvas, placing 2D and 3D content and experiences anywhere you want,” Meta says

“They seamlessly integrate contextual AI that can sense and understand the world around you in order to anticipate and proactively address your needs. They’re lightweight and great for both indoor and outdoor use, and they let people see each other’s face, eyes and expressions.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence Set To Debut This Month
Are All-Glass MacBooks Coming Soon?
Lack Of AI & New Features Hurts iPhone Sales As Apple Moves To Slash Production
Judge Denies Apple’s Attempt To Slow-walk Epic Case
Nearly 200 Million Used Smartphones Sold In 2023
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Will The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Be A Slim?
Latest News
/
October 14, 2024
/
Another Blow For Telstra After Mega TPG Vocus Deal
Latest News
/
October 14, 2024
/
Calls For Temu To Be Banned From Apple & Google App Stores
Latest News
/
October 14, 2024
/
Nintendo Faces Huge IP Losses After Mass Pokemon Leaks
Latest News
/
October 14, 2024
/
David Jones Looks To Refinance $190 Million Loan
Latest News
/
October 14, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Will The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Be A Slim?
Latest News
/
October 14, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Four days after Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) was released in-store in Australia, and months before the unveiling of...
Read More