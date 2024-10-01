Some business owners may not want to hear it, but using music as part of what their company offers – be it a cafe, pub, gym or hairdresser – attracts a fee.

Songwriters and musicians need to eat, too, and using their licenced works to create a vibe will cost.

Soundtrack Your Brand – formerly Spotify For Business – offers businesses a way to legally pipe music. You can create your own playlists from a catalogue of some 100 million songs, choose from curated playlists, or have artificial intelligence do it for you.

It has an explicit language filter.

Now WiiM – makers of amps, pre-amps, remote controls, streamers, apps, lights – has teamed with Soundtrack Your Brand by integrating it into devices including the WiiM Pro, WiiM Pro Plus, WiiM Amp, the newly launched WiiM Ultra, and its commercial installation options WiiM CI MOD S and WiiM CI MOD A80.

“Music plays a crucial role in shaping the atmosphere of commercial spaces, and now, with Soundtrack Your Brand, businesses can easily create immersive, curated experiences that align perfectly with their brand,” says WiiM, which describes its workers as “geeky music enthusiasts who believe in the power of music”.

The company says it has worked with the likes of Harman, JBL, Yamaha, Marshall, Edifier, Audio Pro and Magnet to launch smart audio devices.

Ola Sars, CEO of Soundtrack Your Business, says many of its customers “seek straightforward audio setups that deliver high-quality sound. This integration responds directly to that need”.

Sars says the WiiM product range, “with its intuitive features, is ideal for smaller venues such as shops, cafés, and bars”.

WiiM says the integration is ready for use, and the new functionality is available via an update to the WiiM Home App.

According to the Soundtrack Your Business website, subscriptions start from $36 a month for a licence to play music in one “zone”, in one “location”. This means you can play one stream of music throughout one venue.

However, if a business wanted bespoke music for different parts of their enterprise, each would be considered a “zone” and would attract a fee.