Chinese Surveillance Company Dahua Technology whose security products are being sold widely in Australia by the likes of Security Wholesalers and Aluah has been banned in the USA because of security concerns with the Biden Government also banning Hikvision whose products are also widely sold in Australia.

Security Wholesalers are selling Dahua products to Government departments and enterprise businesses in Australia, they claim that the Chinese Company is a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider to Government and Education departments.

CCTV Guru also claim that they are an authorised reseller in Australia who deliver the Chinese Companies products directly from warehouses based in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

Among Dahua’s security & surveillance products being sold in Australia are IP Cameras, Network Cameras, Network Video Recorders (NVRs), Video Intercoms, Access Control, CCTV Kits, 3666 Series, 8MP IP Cameras, 6MP IP Cameras, CCTV Security Cameras Kits, WizSense Series, WizMind Series, Lite, Pro, Ultra, WizMind AI Series along with Accessories.

On Friday the Federal Communications Commission, named Dahua Technology Co in a list of banned Companies alongside ZTE whose products are being sold by Optus and Telstra and Huawei.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a news release.

“These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications.”

In the 4-0 vote, the FCC concluded the products manufactured and sold by Dahua pose a risk to data security. Past efforts to curb Chinese access include export controls to cut off key, sophisticated equipment and software. Recently US officials have weighed restrictions on TikTok over fears Chinese authorities could access US user data via the video sharing app.

The Australian Federal Government have not said whether they are set to follow the lead of the USA despite Australian security services expressing concern about Chinese surveillance in Australia.

Hikvision responded to the ban claiming that their video security products “present no security threat to the United States and there is no technical or legal justification for the Federal Communications Commission’s decision.”

The company said the ruling will “make it more harmful and more expensive for US small businesses, local authorities, school districts, and individual consumers to protect themselves, their homes, businesses and property.”

Dahua, Hytera and ZTE also didn’t respond to questions about their operations.

“This is the death knell for all of them for their US operations,” said Conor Healy, director of government research for the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based surveillance research group IPVM.

“They won’t be able to introduce any new products into the US.”

Bloomberg claim that Dahua and Hikvision stand to be affected most since their cameras are widely used, often by government agencies with many facilities to monitor, Healy said.

Agencies including police also use handheld Hytera radios, he said.

According to Healy, US distributors and resellers could be stuck with gear that’s illegal to sell.