Why Are Australia Post Drivers So Dumb, Or Is It Time For A Class Action Because Of Their Constant Failures

By | 21 May 2025

What is it about Australia Post who it appears are struggling to deliver even the most basic of parcels but still want to lift their prices.

One option is lazy drivers and ones who struggle to read English, others appear to find it easier to dump a parcel at an Australia Post sorting centre than go out of their way to deliver it to it’s intended destination even if it’s smack bang in a CBD district such as North Sydney.

In the last few weeks several parcels that I have arranged to be delivered to nominated addresses have failed to be delivered.

The latest was a Foxtel parcel that even Australia Post’s own documents reveal had the right address.

In their latest parcel delivery stuff up they claim that “Address details incorrect”.

“We couldn’t deliver your parcel so we’re taking it to a nearby collection point”.

four days later I am still waiting with Australia Post management claiming.

“We’ll let you know when and where to collect it”.

The only problem is that the address on the parcel was  100% accurate as per their own documentation seen below.

Three weeks ago we asked for a Telstra network product to be delivered to a building site in Mosman.

This time round it was a case not able to deliver because no one was “At Home”.

The only problem is the site had over 10 trades working on it all day from 7.0am to 6.00pm in the evening, with multiple products delivered to the site from other Companies without any problems.

Out of 60 deliveries this year all of the problem deliveries have been Australia Post deliveries with the majority forcing receivers to go to a “nominated Post Office.

We have attempted to contact Garry Starr the EGM Parcel, Post & eCommerce Services.

In one case a parcel that we were waiting for was sent back to a Mosman Post Office was sent back to a Queensland sender only for it to mysteriously disappear.

Recently Australia Post has announced its 2024 financial year results, reporting a pre-tax loss of $88.5 million, compared to last year’s $200.3 million deficit.

Management claimed that the improvement was attributable to the implementation of their Post26 strategy and its first phase reforms, which focuses on reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Maybe their definition of efficiency is to not deliver parcels to the nominated address but simple force receivers to visit one of their post offices.

Or maybe it’s time for a class action against Australia Post who via their failures are causing organisations to incur losses and not get parts in time resulting in additional costs.

Are you having a problem with Australia Post if so send us an email at [email protected].



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
