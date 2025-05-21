What is it about Australia Post who it appears are struggling to deliver even the most basic of parcels but still want to lift their prices.

One option is lazy drivers and ones who struggle to read English, others appear to find it easier to dump a parcel at an Australia Post sorting centre than go out of their way to deliver it to it’s intended destination even if it’s smack bang in a CBD district such as North Sydney.

In the last few weeks several parcels that I have arranged to be delivered to nominated addresses have failed to be delivered.

The latest was a Foxtel parcel that even Australia Post’s own documents reveal had the right address.

In their latest parcel delivery stuff up they claim that “Address details incorrect”.

“We couldn’t deliver your parcel so we’re taking it to a nearby collection point”.

four days later I am still waiting with Australia Post management claiming.

“We’ll let you know when and where to collect it”.

The only problem is that the address on the parcel was 100% accurate as per their own documentation seen below.

Three weeks ago we asked for a Telstra network product to be delivered to a building site in Mosman.

This time round it was a case not able to deliver because no one was “At Home”.

The only problem is the site had over 10 trades working on it all day from 7.0am to 6.00pm in the evening, with multiple products delivered to the site from other Companies without any problems.

Out of 60 deliveries this year all of the problem deliveries have been Australia Post deliveries with the majority forcing receivers to go to a “nominated Post Office.

We have attempted to contact Garry Starr the EGM Parcel, Post & eCommerce Services.

In one case a parcel that we were waiting for was sent back to a Mosman Post Office was sent back to a Queensland sender only for it to mysteriously disappear.

Recently Australia Post has announced its 2024 financial year results, reporting a pre-tax loss of $88.5 million, compared to last year’s $200.3 million deficit.

Management claimed that the improvement was attributable to the implementation of their Post26 strategy and its first phase reforms, which focuses on reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Maybe their definition of efficiency is to not deliver parcels to the nominated address but simple force receivers to visit one of their post offices.

Or maybe it’s time for a class action against Australia Post who via their failures are causing organisations to incur losses and not get parts in time resulting in additional costs.

Are you having a problem with Australia Post if so send us an email at [email protected].