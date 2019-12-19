Who Offers The Best Streaming Experience? Best Of The Best Awards Announced

Gone are the days of waiting for the Sunday paper to find out what would be on TV during the week as streaming takes over the world one service at a time.

To take advantage of the streaming revolution, you need the right equipment.

We have picked the best streaming devices of 2019, with the Foxtel iQ4 set-top box taking out our Best Streaming Box award.

Teaming up with Netflix, Foxtel has transformed the experience from just Pay TV to include a whole range of streaming options like Foxtel Movies and HBO exclusive TV Shows.

With support for Live 4K TV, the Foxtel iQ4 set-top box is a whole ‘new experience’ when it comes to entertainment in Australia.

Highly Recommended is the Fetch TV set-top box available in either the mighty or mini version.

The Fetch platform transforms your TV into the central hub of your smart home, bringing entertainment to you at the click of a button.

Through its multi-room functionality, you can connect multiple Fetch set-top boxes throughout your house.

If you want 4K UHD quality, then get yourself the mighty, if not, then the mini will cover your streaming needs.