HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Who Offers The Best Streaming Experience? Best Of The Best Awards Announced

Who Offers The Best Streaming Experience? Best Of The Best Awards Announced

By | 19 Dec 2019

Gone are the days of waiting for the Sunday paper to find out what would be on TV during the week as streaming takes over the world one service at a time.

To take advantage of the streaming revolution, you need the right equipment.

We have picked the best streaming devices of 2019, with the Foxtel iQ4 set-top box taking out our Best Streaming Box award.

Teaming up with Netflix, Foxtel has transformed the experience from just Pay TV to include a whole range of streaming options like Foxtel Movies and HBO exclusive TV Shows.

With support for Live 4K TV, the Foxtel iQ4 set-top box is a whole ‘new experience’ when it comes to entertainment in Australia.

Highly Recommended is the Fetch TV set-top box available in either the mighty or mini version.

The Fetch platform transforms your TV into the central hub of your smart home, bringing entertainment to you at the click of a button.

Through its multi-room functionality, you can connect multiple Fetch set-top boxes throughout your house.

If you want 4K UHD quality, then get yourself the mighty, if not, then the mini will cover your streaming needs.

About Post Author
Journalist
, , , , ,
You may also like
Foxtel Inks New Multi-Year Deal For Discovery Docos
Netflix Told To Sell Advertising As Subscriber Numbers Face Pressure
Optus To Broadcast Premium Olympic Events From Seven Coverage
Jobs On The Chopping Block In Foxtel Restructure
Optus Score Exclusive FIFA World Cup Rights
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Who Has The Best Router? Best Of Best Awards Announced
Brands Broadband Broadband Services
/
December 19, 2019
/
Westpac Joins Apple Pay With Delay
ACCC Apple Brands
/
December 19, 2019
/
Who Has The Greatest Sounding Speakers? Best Of Best Awards Announced
24Bit Media Players Accessories Amazon Alexa
/
December 19, 2019
/
Seven’s Compromise After Prime Vote Fail
Acquirement Industry Latest News
/
December 19, 2019
/
Who Has The Best Performing Notebooks? Best Of The Best Awards Announced
Acer Brands Dell
/
December 19, 2019
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Who Has The Best Router? Best Of Best Awards Announced
Brands Broadband Broadband Services
/
December 19, 2019
/
/
0 Comment
From Dialup to ADSL to the National Broadband Network, the humble router has moved beyond just a box you hide...
Read More