Aussie Broadband has launched its own white-label broadband service allowing retailers to resell its internet and VoIP services under their own brands, and has already signed up its first customer.

The customer – which Aussie says it can’t name due to commercial reasons – is described as a large retail business with more than three million customers around the country, and will transfer more than 25,000 existing users onto the Aussie network in early FY2022.

According to Aussie Broadband’s Managing Director Phillip Britt (below right), the white-label business has been in development for some months now, and is an “important pillar” in the telco’s growth strategy.

“The market is evolving as we’re seeing a number of well-known Australian retail brands across several industries either looking to expand into telecommunication services under their own label, or needing a higher quality customer experience for their existing telco customer base to match their brand promise,” he said.

The service – which provides NBN, Opticomm, and VoIP capabilities – will let white-label customers choose Aussie products to suit their needs.

“Our excellent reputation in the industry and our new white label capability makes Aussie Broadband a logical choice for any major retailer looking for a high-quality telco product.

“It gives us access to an alternative channel to grow our market share with residential and business connections,” he said.

Aussie will also handle customer support, service delivery, and account and credit management under the arrangement.