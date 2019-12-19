Who Has The Greatest TV? Best Of Best SmartHouse Awards Announced

Display technology has come a long, long way since the days of CRT, with 2019 seeing the birth of the 8K revolution after 4K took the world by storm.

Now there’s even talk of 16K making it’s way to the TV world in the near future.

For now, we will be focusing on the best of the best for this year, and let me tell you, it wasn’t easy.

In the highly competitive display market, we have awarded LG the best 4K UHD TV for its superb OLED C9 Series 65-Inch.

Boasting the world-renowned OLED display technology, the C9 brings breathtaking detail and vibrant colours beyond anything you’ve seen before.

Going beyond what is capable in a standard 4K display, LG’s new Alpha Gen2 intelligent processor ensures top-notch image quality from all sources.

Compensated by 4K cinema technologies like HDR, Dolby Vision, the experience from the LG OLED C9 Series 65-inch TV is unparalleled.

Highly commended was LG’s display-technology rival Samsung for their Series 9 Q904 65-inch QLED TV.

Claiming brilliant colours from any viewing angle, the Quantum Dot-technology offers deep blacks and an immersive dynamic range.

Powered by Samsung’s ultra-fast AI-powered 4K Quantum Processor, the Q900R includes Samsung’s most advanced backlight technology with Direct Full Array Elite III for what they call, ‘pure picture perfection’.

Samsung gets one over LG in the burgeoning category of Best 8K TV with its incredible Q900 8K UHD QLED TV.

Boasting the same Quantum Dot-technology with the addition of AI 8K upscaling to improve native content vastly out of the Q900.

Samsung’s Ultra Bright III adds in all the extra details in virtually any lighting condition, with anti-glare technology to match.

The Direct Fully Array Elite III automatically adjusts the brightness for optimal contrast and the deepest blacks you’ve ever seen.

Highly recommended was the LG NanoCell 8K TV, with Full Array Dimming Pro technology that like its rival, automatically adjusts the display in real-time for optimum viewing.

Stepping away from OLED technology, NanoCell offers the same vivid colours and deep blacks, but without the drawbacks.

Powered by the Alpha9 Gen 2 processor, the LG 8K TV doubles as a smart home hub with Google Assistant built-in.

For the budget-conscious, we’ve narrowed down two of the best value TV’s this year, with the FFalcon 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV taking the top prize.

The competitive landscape of affordable TV’s is intensifying, and the FFalcon 4K Smart TV brings four times the resolution of HD for just over $500.

Without the need for set-top box, the FFalcon brings together your favourite tv stations, Netflix, YouTube and a whole suite of pre-loaded applications.

Supporting Dolby Audio means movie night is gonna sound that much better in your living room.

Highly recommended is the ALDI exclusive Bauhn 65-inch 4K UHD Android TV, with the brand continuing to make a name for itself in Australia.

With full support for the Google Assistant, the Bauhn Android TV is the centre of your connected home.

Outputting terrific quality Ultra HD 4K pictures with the smarts to back it up, you can’t go wrong with the Bauhn.

As with all TV’s the decision to mount it on the wall is one we all have to consider.

Lucky for you we have the best of the best for TV Mounts, with Vogel’s NEXT Motorised TV Mount offering maximum flexibility with a seamless style.

With support for TV’s as large as 65-inches, you can mount every single TV listed above and position it anyway which way you need to get the best viewing angle.

With room even for a soundbar mount, the Vogel NEXT TV Mount has all the bells and whistles to give your new TV the platform it deserves.

Better yet, the motorised mount can be controlled wirelessly from your smartphone, with ten pre-programmable positions. Amazing!

Highly commended was the LINDEN’s Easy-Mount Fixed TV Wall Bracket, for its equally stylish and equally flexible design for TV’s as large as 70-inches.

While it’s not motorised or automated like the Vogel, it’s generous design gives you more options, with a built-in spirit level for easy mounting.

Incorporating a safety locking mechanism ensures your TV is secure for added security. Perfect for families.

Everything can be purchased from JB Hi-Fi, with the exception of the LINDEN TV Mount which is exclusive to The Good Guys.