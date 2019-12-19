Who Has The Greatest Sounding Speakers? Best Of Best Awards Announced

Speakers have seen a massive overhaul in the last ten years, from being something that was only inside your living room to be in almost every room of the house.

Whether its portable, networked or 24-bit compatible, there are speakers everywhere you look playing all kinds of music and podcasts from a range of different sources.

We have narrowed down the best sounding speakers across wireless, networked audio and the burgeoning field of high-fidelity 24-bit audio speakers for the Best of the Best SmartHouse Awards 2019.

Our pick for the Best Value Speaker of 2019 is the waterproof and dustproof Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 with immersive 360-degree audio and UE’s trademark bass.

Sporting a brand new ‘one-touch’ control functionality for simple connectivity, the portable wireless Bluetooth speaker can be paired with multiple Ultimate Ear speakers for an even bigger sound.

Enveloped in a stylish fabric material in a range of different colours, the Megaboom 3 ensures the party goes on and on in style with 20-hours of battery life.

Highly Recommended is the Jam Chill Out Wireless Speaker with a durable waterproof and dustproof exterior.

Powered by an 8-hour battery life with a 30-metre wireless range, the user-friendly speaker will continue to play from afar.

Plus thanks to its an integrated hidden charging cable, you don’t need to bring anything else with you to power it up.

Our pick for Best Network Speaker is the Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge.

A spiritual successor to the famous Zepplin speaker of the past, the unique 120-degree elliptical shape delivers perfect in-room audio synchronisation with room-filling 24-bit high-resolution audio.

Supported by the B&W Formation companion app, the Wedge is compatible with Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth and many more.

Highly Recommended is the Denon HEOS wireless multi-room speaker, capable of linking to multiple HEOS enabled speakers throughout your house.

Streaming your favourite music services has never been easier, and thanks to the included USB connection, you can plug in your phone or tablet to keep the music going.

The Denon HEOS is a marriage of style, substance and sophistication with the audio quality to back it up.

Yamaha takes the cake for the Best 24-Bit Speaker with their MusicCast 50 with support for Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Thanks to Yamaha’s MusicCast multi-room technology, you can link up two speakers for stereo pairing for even better sound quality.

With support for 24-bit audio sources, you will be blown away by high-fidelity music as you’ve never experienced before.