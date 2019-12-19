HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Who Has The Best Security? Best Of Best Awards Announced

Who Has The Best Security? Best Of Best Awards Announced

By | 19 Dec 2019
The 2019/20 SmartHouse Best of Best Awards have been announced and in the highly competitive premium Security category, Swann 4K Ultra HD 6 x 4K Thermal Sensing Camera Kit has been named the best, while the Arlo Pro 3 came out as Highly Recommended.

Swann’s 4K Ultra HD 6 x 4K Thermal Sensing Camera Kit offers Google Assistant integration and waterproof cameras for just about any climate.

Users can view their home straight from their phone, alongside night vision, push notifications, Dropbox integration and more.

Warm objects are detected via True Detect thermal motion sensing, for indoor and outdoor security.

It sells for $1,199.

The Highly Recommended Arlo Pro 3 is a wire-free 2K security camera system that offers four cameras and a smart hub, alongside an integrated spotlight and colour night vision.

With 2K resolution with HDR, users can zoom in on objects for clearer details and colours, enhanced via a 160-degree field of view.

You can purchase the Arlo Pro 3 for $1,699.

