Who Has The Best Router? Best Of Best Awards Announced

From Dialup to ADSL to the National Broadband Network, the humble router has moved beyond just a box you hide in the corner to the centrepiece of any connected home.

We have narrowed down the two best routers from 2019 that money can buy, starting with our top pick the Netgear Orbi AC3000 Mesh Wi-Fi & Orbi Voice Smart Speaker pair.

Incorporating a Harman Kardon designed smart speaker for added voice assistant intelligence, gone are the days of boring home internet routers.

The powerful hybrid system can deliver up to 3GBps over Wi-Fi over a massive 4,500 square foot area.

Coupled with the tri-band mesh Wi-Fi protocol, the Netgear Orbi AC3000 brings powerful home network coverage.

Highly Recommended is the D-Link EXO AC3000 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router, featuring six spider-like antennas for super-fast tri-band Wi-Fi speeds up to 3GBps.

With built-in McAfee protection across the network and compatibility with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the D-Link Exo pledges robust and powerful performance for every home internet user.

Both routers are currently available from JB Hi-Fi.