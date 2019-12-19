HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Who Has The Best Router? Best Of Best Awards Announced

Who Has The Best Router? Best Of Best Awards Announced

By | 19 Dec 2019
, , , , , , ,

From Dialup to ADSL to the National Broadband Network, the humble router has moved beyond just a box you hide in the corner to the centrepiece of any connected home.

We have narrowed down the two best routers from 2019 that money can buy, starting with our top pick the Netgear Orbi AC3000 Mesh Wi-Fi & Orbi Voice Smart Speaker pair.

Incorporating a Harman Kardon designed smart speaker for added voice assistant intelligence, gone are the days of boring home internet routers.

The powerful hybrid system can deliver up to 3GBps over Wi-Fi over a massive 4,500 square foot area.

Coupled with the tri-band mesh Wi-Fi protocol, the Netgear Orbi AC3000 brings powerful home network coverage.

Highly Recommended is the D-Link EXO AC3000 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router, featuring six spider-like antennas for super-fast tri-band Wi-Fi speeds up to 3GBps.

With built-in McAfee protection across the network and compatibility with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the D-Link Exo pledges robust and powerful performance for every home internet user.

Both routers are currently available from JB Hi-Fi.

About Post Author
Journalist
, , , , ,
You may also like
Netgear Canvas II Announced
Bauhn Launch Affordable Smartplugs With Google, Alexa
D-Link Heading In New Direction As Voice Drives Networking Changes
Check Out The Latest Plug Mag Now
D-Link Launch EXO Smart Router Range With Advanced Security Features
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Who Offers The Best Streaming Experience? Best Of The Best Awards Announced
Latest News
/
December 19, 2019
/
Westpac Joins Apple Pay With Delay
ACCC Apple Brands
/
December 19, 2019
/
Who Has The Greatest Sounding Speakers? Best Of Best Awards Announced
24Bit Media Players Accessories Amazon Alexa
/
December 19, 2019
/
Seven’s Compromise After Prime Vote Fail
Acquirement Industry Latest News
/
December 19, 2019
/
Who Has The Best Performing Notebooks? Best Of The Best Awards Announced
Acer Brands Dell
/
December 19, 2019
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Who Offers The Best Streaming Experience? Best Of The Best Awards Announced
Latest News
/
December 19, 2019
/
/
0 Comment
Gone are the days of waiting for the Sunday paper to find out what would be on TV during the...
Read More