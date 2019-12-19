Who Has The Best Performing Notebooks? Best Of The Best Awards Announced

Back when laptops we’re dominated by IBM and Microsoft, there wasn’t much choice beyond your standard ThinkPad.

Fast forward to 2019, and the range extends beyond office use to gaming, mobile usage and now content creation.

We have narrowed down the list for the best of the best when it comes to notebooks across the market.

Our pick for the best gaming notebook is hands down the MSI GE75 Raider 9SF with its massive 17.3-inch Full HD screen, a 9th Gen Intel Hexa Core i7 Processor and per-key RGB Steelseries keyboard.

Built for the serious gamer and high-performance users, the NVIDIA GeForce powered graphics brings ‘desktop-calibre performance in a laptop’.

Highly Recommended is the Dell-owned Alienware m17 R2, also featuring NVIDIA GeForce graphics and Intel’s 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Bringing a phenomenal gaming experience to its 17.3-inch Full HD display with Tobii eye-tracking technology for an impressive 7ms response time.

Thanks to its 512GB SSD storage, load times are pretty much cut in half.

For the Best Gaming Monitor, you cannot look past the Acer Predator X35, a workhorse monitor that brings together NVIDIA’s G-SYNC HDR Module and a massive 200Hz overclockable refresh rate.

Boasting a 21:9 UltraWide aspect ratio with a 2ms response time in overdrive mode, no other monitor can keep up with the Predator X35.

Thanks to its 1800R curvature and 2440×1440 resolution, Fornite will never look better than it does on an Acer Predator X35.

Stepping away from gaming we have the Acer TravelMate X5, our pick for the Best Notebook of 2019.

Combining desktop power with laptop freedom, the latest business-class notebook from Acer features a 14-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen display powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core Processor.

Sporting up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 512Gb of storage inside its PCIe SSD, the TravelMate X slices through spreadsheets, powerpoint presentations and video playback like butter.

Highly Recommended is Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon, a sign that the old ThinkPad name still holds weight in the modern notebook market.

The ultralight and ultra-powerful notebook weighs in at just 1.13kg for easy portability and performance where it counts with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

With a 14-inch display, 15 hours of battery life and global LTE-A connectivity options, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon offers a seamless on-the-go notebook that’s capable of getting a lot of work done.