Who Has The Best Headphones? Best Of Best Awards Announced

Headphones have gone beyond just a means of getting sound closer to your ears to become a complete lifestyle product that is not only fashionable but better sounding than ever.

Picking the best pair of headphones can be a challenge to a non-audiophile, but thankfully we have the definitive list for you to pick your next on-the-go audio experience.

This year’s Best Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones is the Sennheiser Momentum headphones, marrying their sophisticated design with the superb audio expertise for unrivalled sound production.

Boasting the markets best active noise cancelling (ANC) capabilities, the headphones offer multi-connection and super-fast device pairing over Bluetooth 5.

Paired with ultra-comfortable ear cushions and an integrated Tile tracker, the headphones have all the bells and whistles to support our pick for the best over-ear noise-cancelling headphones.

Highly Recommended are the JBL Live 650BTNC headphones with full voice assistant control from Alexa and Google.

Sporting ANC for peace and quiet during your commute, its 40mm drivers ensure you get enhanced bass and quality mids.

With a whopping 30-hours of audio playback and a tiny two hour charging time, you can’t go wrong with the JBL Live 650BTNC headphones.

For ultimate value, we have picked the House of Marley Exodus Headphones, with an equally impressive 30-hour battery life and quick charge capabilities.

Featuring FSC certified sustainable stainless steel, recyclable aluminium and natural leather, House Of Marley does not skip any corners on the quality of their products.

Rocking a massive 50mm high definition driver and premium memory foam ear cushions that fold away for portability.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has brought the Smackdown on our pick for the Best Earbuds, with the Under Armour Project Rock Edition+ wireless in-ear headphones.

Sporting the Brahma Bull logo made famous by the People’s Champion back in the WWF/WWE, the Under Armour earbuds are state-of-the-art with highly durable, sweatproof design.

With a continuous five hours of playtime, the earbuds will last through any kind of work out.

Featuring Under Armour TALKTHRU technology you’ll feel like you’re talking in person.

Highly Recommended is the Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Sport Headphones deliver the ultimate audio experience for runners on-the-go with four hours of battery life.

Completely sweat and waterproof thanks to its IPX7 rating, the lightweight buds are more ergonomic than ever before.

Offering premium sound with custom EQ controls and reliable connectivity, the Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Sport Headphones gets our recommendation.