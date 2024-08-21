Release dates for Bethesda and MachineGame’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle across various platforms have been revealed at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

The game will be available on Xbox X|S, PC and Game Pass on December 9, while PS5 gamers will have to wait until the Northern spring to get the whip out and start laying waste to Nazis.

In a YouTube video posted today MachineGames’ Jerk Gustafsson, the director of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, said it “represents what it’s truly like to become Indiana Jones … a world where anything can be achieved with quick wits, a little luck and a trusty whip”.

According to the guff the game is set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

“The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones.

“As the brilliant archaeologist – famed for his keen intellect, cunning resourcefulness, and trademark humour – you will travel the world in a race against enemy forces to discover the secrets to one of the greatest mysteries of all time.”

You’ll find yourself in the Vatican, the halls of Marshall College, the pyramids of Egypt and the sunken temples of Sukhothai.

“When a break-in in the dead of night ends in a confrontation with a mysterious colossal man, you must set out to discover the world-shattering secret behind the theft of a seemingly unimportant artifact.”

The archeologist’s whip “remains at the heart of his gear and can be used to distract, disarm, and attack enemies. But the whip isn’t just a weapon, it’s Indy’s most valuable tool for navigating the environment. Swing over unsuspecting patrols and scale walls as you make your way through a striking world”.

Writing in the Washington Post today, after viewing a 30-minute hands-off demonstration, Gene Park said: “Even though I haven’t touched the controls, just watching the game felt satisfying every time Indy whipped a Nazi, reeled him in and snapped him in place for a combination of punches. Shooting your way out of hairy situations doesn’t seem feasible, and [creative director Axel] Torvenius said many of the game’s levels can be completed without firing a single bullet. The stealth genre has become more niche, so it’s nice to see these elements emphasized in such a high-budget title.”