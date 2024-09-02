David Dicker who runs ASX-listed distributor Dicker Data revels in the private jet life despite his company’s shares being down over 21 per cent year-to-date.

Dicker famously referred to Australia as an “authoritarian shithole” and decamped to the UAE a few years ago. Recently, Cygnett dropped Dicker Data in New Zealand to supply direct.

A few weeks ago, the Dubai-based exec was spotted landing in his private jet for the F1 Grand Prix in Belgium.

While Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris and Alex Albon arrived on a a VistaJet Cessna 560X, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr landed in a VistaJet Embraer and world champion Max Verstappen arrived in a Dassault Falcon 900EX at Liege airport, Dicker arrived from LA on the biggest private jet of them all – a Bombardier Global 7500.

Dicker’s jet-setting lifestyle comes as the distributor recently delivered disappointing half-year results, sending the share price plunging 10 per cent.

For the six months ended 30 June, Dicker Data reported a 0.4 per cent decline in gross revenue to $1,590.1 million. Dicker Data’s operating expenses (excluding one-off costs) grew by $5.4 million or 6.3 per cent over the prior corresponding period. This led to its net profit after tax falling 5.7 per cent to $35.4 million.

Among Dicker Data’s financials was the sales of goods and services to Dicker’s Rodin Cars Ltd. that came to $166,839, and $280,901 to his Rodin Aviation.

There was financing provided to Rodin Cars that’s currently worth $420,614, according to the Australian Financial Review.

In March this year, Dicker sold 10.2 per cent of the company, for around $200 million.

The half-year report reportedly outlines how Dicker and his Rodin Ventures “initially banked” the proceeds from his share sales “into the company bank account”. The founder and chairman was therefore paid $1.14 million in interest for the manoeuvre.